Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 15,36 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,725,867
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1857
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1857 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 709 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (3)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 RB RNGA
Selling price
3199 $
Price in auction currency 290000 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search