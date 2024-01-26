Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,36 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,725,867

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1857 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 709 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 RB RNGA
Selling price
3199 $
Price in auction currency 290000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 1, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date June 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Rauch - May 12, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date May 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 23, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 23, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Künker - February 21, 2019
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Rauch - June 23, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date June 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 20, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 20, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price

Search