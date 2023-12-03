Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,300,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1881 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 93 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 175,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF45 BN ННР
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 31000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date October 26, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date July 21, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition MS61 RB
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
