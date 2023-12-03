2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1881 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 93 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 175,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (17) AU (5) XF (8) VF (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) XF45 (3) PF63 (2) PF62 (1) RB (5) BN (7) Service ННР (3) NGC (8) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

AURORA (3)

COINSNET (5)

Denga1700 (3)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Imperial Coin (5)

Katz (3)

MS67 (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (5)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (3)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (2)