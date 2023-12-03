Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,300,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1881 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 93 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 175,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (3)
  • COINSNET (5)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (3)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition XF45 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF45 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF45 BN ННР
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 31000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction MS67 - October 26, 2022
Seller MS67
Date October 26, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction MS67 - July 21, 2022
Seller MS67
Date July 21, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF63 RB RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date May 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition MS61 RB
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

