2 Kopeks 1870 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1870 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 821 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (2) AU (1) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) PF67 (2) RB (2) BN (1) Service ННР (1) NGC (2)