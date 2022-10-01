Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1870 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 231,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1870
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1870 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 821 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 22791 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF67 RB NGC
Selling price
20000 $
Price in auction currency 20000 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
