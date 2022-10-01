Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1870 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1870 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1870 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 231,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1870 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 821 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 22791 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF67 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF67 RB NGC
Selling price
20000 $
Price in auction currency 20000 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 СПБ at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
