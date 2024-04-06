Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1869 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1869 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1274 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
2700 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2640 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date September 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS64
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
