Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1869 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1869 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1869 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 642,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1869 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1274 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Empire (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
2700 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2640 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 20, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 20, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Empire - January 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Empire - September 14, 2019
Seller Empire
Date September 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Empire - March 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date March 29, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1869 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search