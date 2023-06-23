Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1868 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1868 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1868 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 658,750

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1868 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1270 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 3,250. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction MS67 - April 27, 2022
Seller MS67
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
1886 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS65 RD RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Katz - April 1, 2018
Seller Katz
Date April 1, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

