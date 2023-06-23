2 Kopeks 1868 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1868 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1270 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 3,250. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (9) AU (4) XF (5) VF (2) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) XF45 (2) PF65 (2) RD (1) RB (3) BN (4) Service NGC (4) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

Coins.ee (1)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (6)

Künker (1)

MS67 (1)

New York Sale (1)

Rare Coins (2)

RedSquare (1)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (5)

Знак (1)