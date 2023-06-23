Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1868 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 658,750
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1868
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1868 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1270 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 3,250. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller MS67
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
1886 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS65 RD RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date April 1, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
