Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1867 СПБ "Type 1867-1881" (Russia, Alexander II)
Auction Prices (79) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1867 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1015 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (8)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins.ee (4)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Empire (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (4)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- Rauch (6)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (7)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Via (2)
- WAG (6)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search