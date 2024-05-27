Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1867 СПБ "Type 1867-1881" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1867 СПБ "Type 1867-1881" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1867 СПБ "Type 1867-1881" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1867 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1015 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PF62 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction MS67 - June 28, 2023
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

