Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,733,750

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1872 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 592 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (3)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (19)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
2946 $
Price in auction currency 260000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction Heritage - November 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1872 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Category
Year
Search