2 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,733,750
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1872
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1872 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 592 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
2946 $
Price in auction currency 260000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
