2 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1872 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 592 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (18) AU (13) XF (8) VF (6) F (2) No grade (23) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (4) MS63 (2) MS62 (3) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) AU50 (2) F15 (2) PF64 (2) DETAILS (2) RB (2) BN (15) Service PCGS (3) ННР (4) NGC (12) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

AURORA (4)

Coins and Medals (1)

COINSNET (2)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (3)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (3)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (9)

Katz (3)

MS67 (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (6)

Rare Coins (5)

RedSquare (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (3)

Russiancoin (19)

SINCONA (2)

WAG (1)