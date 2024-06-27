Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 23,683,750

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1870 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1273 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 3,250. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (8)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (16)
  • Katz (14)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rare Coins (15)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (6)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (16)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition MS66 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 2 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1870 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search