2 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 23,683,750
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1870
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1870 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1273 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 3,250. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
