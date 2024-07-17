2 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1869 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1271 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (18) AU (25) XF (37) VF (7) F (1) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS65 (5) MS64 (5) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (3) AU53 (4) AU50 (1) XF45 (11) XF40 (2) PF65 (2) DETAILS (2) RB (2) BN (22) Service RNGA (2) NGC (21) CGC (1) ННР (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (6)

AURORA (15)

Baldwin's (1)

Cayón (1)

Coins and Medals (3)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (4)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (10)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Haljak coin auction (3)

Imperial Coin (10)

Katz (10)

MS67 (2)

MUNZE (1)

New York Sale (3)

Numisbalt (9)

Rare Coins (7)

RedSquare (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (5)

Знак (2)