Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,173,750
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1869
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1869 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1271 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
