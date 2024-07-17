Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,173,750

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1869 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1271 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (15)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (10)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (3)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Katz (10)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Numisbalt (9)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1850 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - May 31, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - May 31, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 2 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1869 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search