Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ "Type 1867-1881" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 150,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1867
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1867 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 77,500. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (3)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (5)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 25, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search