Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ "Type 1867-1881" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ "Type 1867-1881" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ "Type 1867-1881" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 150,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1867 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 77,500. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction AURORA - March 30, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 1, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 25, 2017
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 25, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 25, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 24, 2017
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 24, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 24, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

