2 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1868 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30935 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 688. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.

