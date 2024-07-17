Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 18,200,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1868 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30935 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 688. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 2 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

