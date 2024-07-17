Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1868 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30935 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 688. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
