2 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1860 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2024.

Сondition UNC (41) AU (15) XF (24) VF (17) F (2) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS64 (8) MS63 (22) MS62 (8) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (6) XF45 (5) XF40 (2) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) DETAILS (2) RB (30) BN (7) Service NGC (37) CGC (1) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (12)

Ars Time (1)

AURORA (12)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins and Medals (3)

Coins.ee (4)

COINSNET (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (3)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (11)

Katz (10)

Künker (6)

MS67 (5)

MUNZE (1)

New York Sale (1)

NIKO (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (6)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (12)

Russiancoin (4)

SINCONA (1)

Знак (1)