Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,239,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1860 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (12)
  • Ars Time (1)
  • AURORA (12)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (11)
  • Katz (10)
  • Künker (6)
  • MS67 (5)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (12)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
1202 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 21, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 21, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
783 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS61 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS61 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1860 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
