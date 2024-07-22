Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Auction Prices (107)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1860 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (12)
- Ars Time (1)
- AURORA (12)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (4)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (11)
- Katz (10)
- Künker (6)
- MS67 (5)
- MUNZE (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (12)
- Russiancoin (4)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
1202 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
783 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS61 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search