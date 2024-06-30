Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 28,2 - 28,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,028,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1858
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1858 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 731 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
