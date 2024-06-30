Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 28,2 - 28,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,028,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1858 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 731 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (14)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Coinhouse - August 19, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1858 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search