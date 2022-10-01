Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 28,2 - 28,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,359,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1857
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1857 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8720 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 64 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition MS66
Selling price
