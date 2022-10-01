Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 28,2 - 28,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,359,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1857 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8720 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 64 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition MS66
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Künker - October 8, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

