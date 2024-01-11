2 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1862 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 665 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 26,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (15) XF (13) VF (12) F (2) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) RB (1) BN (10) Service ННР (1) NGC (10)

