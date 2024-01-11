Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,889,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1862 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 665 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 26,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Denga1700 (4)
  • Empire (7)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (8)
  • Künker (1)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - August 13, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Empire - December 17, 2022
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Empire - November 10, 2022
Seller Empire
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction CoinsNB - September 10, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

