Russia Period: 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,889,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1862
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1862 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 665 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 26,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
