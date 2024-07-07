Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 21,703,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1863 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 320,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (16)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (4)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (11)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (5)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
493 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

