2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1863 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 320,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

