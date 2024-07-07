Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 21,703,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1863
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1863 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 320,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
493 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
