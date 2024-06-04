Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,175,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1864
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1864 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30933 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 495. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
