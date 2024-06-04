Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,175,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1864 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30933 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 495. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - May 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date May 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
