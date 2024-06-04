2 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1864 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30933 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 495. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (13) XF (20) VF (12) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) MS62 (2) MS60 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (5) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) DETAILS (2) RB (1) BN (11) Service NGC (8) PCGS (6)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

AURORA (4)

Coins.ee (2)

COINSNET (1)

Denga1700 (3)

Empire (1)

Heritage (4)

Hess Divo (1)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (5)

La Galerie Numismatique (5)

MUNZE (2)

New York Sale (2)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (6)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (5)

Rauch (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (1)

WAG (1)

WDA - MiM (1)