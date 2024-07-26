Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 26,920,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1865
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1865 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
