Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 26,920,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1865 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 64 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Frühwald - January 20, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date January 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Coinhouse - August 19, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Heritage - April 6, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
