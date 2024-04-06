2 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1861 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1959 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place June 18, 2021.

