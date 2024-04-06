Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1861 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1959 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place June 18, 2021.
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
