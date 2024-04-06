Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 18,547,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1861 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1959 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place June 18, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction RND - February 28, 2023
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - February 5, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date February 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Empire - February 23, 2019
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Empire - November 9, 2018
Seller Empire
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia 2 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

