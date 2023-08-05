2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ "Type 1859-1867" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1867 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) AU (5) XF (10) VF (9) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (7) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) PF64 (1) RB (1) BN (4) Service RNGA (4) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

AURORA (5)

Empire (1)

Imperial Coin (7)

New York Sale (1)

Rare Coins (4)

RedSquare (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (4)

SINCONA (1)

Stare Monety (1)