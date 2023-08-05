Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ "Type 1859-1867" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ "Type 1859-1867" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ "Type 1859-1867" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,970,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1867 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (5)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 7700 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - August 13, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Empire - July 18, 2018
Seller Empire
Date July 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction AURORA - May 21, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date May 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1867 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search