Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ "Type 1859-1867" (Russia, Alexander II)
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1867 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (5)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RedSquare (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 7700 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search