Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 21,889,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1866 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33091 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,405. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Empire (6)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (5)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
427 $
Price in auction currency 37960 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction MS67 - October 26, 2022
Seller MS67
Date October 26, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Empire - April 29, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 2 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

