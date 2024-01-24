Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 21,889,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1866
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1866 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33091 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,405. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- AURORA (4)
- Empire (6)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- Katz (5)
- MS67 (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Rare Coins (5)
- RedSquare (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (8)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
427 $
Price in auction currency 37960 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date October 26, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search