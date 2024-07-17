Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1881 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,515,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1881 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 160,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (17)
- Baldwin's (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- MUNZE (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS65 RB CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
