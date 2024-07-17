1 Kopek 1881 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1881 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 160,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (13) AU (14) XF (16) VF (1) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (5) MS63 (2) MS62 (3) AU55 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) DETAILS (1) RD (1) RB (3) BN (9) Service NGC (7) CGC (1) ННР (1) RNGA (2) PCGS (2)

