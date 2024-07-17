Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1881 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,515,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1881 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 160,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1350 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS65 RB CGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 28, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

