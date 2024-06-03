Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1870 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,143,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1870
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1870 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 507 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 15250 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition PF64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition PF63 RB RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date May 26, 2020
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
