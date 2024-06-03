Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1870 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1870 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1870 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,143,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1870 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 507 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • RedSquare (9)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1870 СПБ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 15250 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1870 СПБ at auction RedSquare - November 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1870 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1870 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition PF62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1870 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1870 СПБ at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition PF62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1870 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1870 СПБ at auction RedSquare - April 16, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PF62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1870 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1870 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 14, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 14, 2022
Condition PF62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1870 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1870 СПБ at auction MS67 - November 3, 2021
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1870 СПБ at auction RedSquare - October 3, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date October 3, 2021
Condition PF62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1870 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition PF64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1870 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1870 СПБ at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1870 СПБ at auction RedSquare - December 6, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1870 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1870 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition PF63 RB RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1870 СПБ at auction RedSquare - May 26, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date May 26, 2020
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1870 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

