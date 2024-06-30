Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1868 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 753,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1868
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1868 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33187 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,220. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
365 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS65 RB RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date December 8, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
