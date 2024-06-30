Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1868 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1868 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1868 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 753,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1868 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33187 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,220. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
365 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS65 RB RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction MS67 - December 8, 2021
Seller MS67
Date December 8, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS65 RB RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
