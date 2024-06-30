Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1867 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1867
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1867 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1016 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
359 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 RB CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF67 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
