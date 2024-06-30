Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1867 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1867 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1867 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1867 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1016 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Russia 1 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
359 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 RB CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF67 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction MS67 - May 27, 2020
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

