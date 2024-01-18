Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 23,0 - 23,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,045,678
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1864
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1864 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 308 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 35,000. Bidding took place October 4, 2013.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
790 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
