Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 23,0 - 23,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,045,678

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1864 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 308 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 35,000. Bidding took place October 4, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
790 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - June 3, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1864 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1864 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search