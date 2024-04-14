Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 23,0 - 23,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,854,491
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1863
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1863 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1022 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place December 11, 2020.
