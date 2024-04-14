Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 23,0 - 23,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,854,491

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1863 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1022 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place December 11, 2020.

Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition AU53 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1863 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

