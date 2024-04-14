1 Kopek 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1863 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1022 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place December 11, 2020.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (10) XF (18) VF (25) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) AU50 (3) XF45 (2) VF25 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (3) Service RNGA (1) NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (7)

Empire (2)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (8)

Katz (7)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (3)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (4)

NIKO (2)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (5)

Rauch (1)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (3)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

Stare Monety (1)

WCN (4)

Wójcicki (3)