Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 23,0 - 23,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,800,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1861
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1861 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 860 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
