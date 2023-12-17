Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: UBS

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 23,0 - 23,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,800,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1861 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 860 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.

Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1450 RUB
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Varesi - February 6, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1861 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

