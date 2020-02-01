Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint". Wenzel wide (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Wenzel wide
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 23,0 - 23,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,525,162
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1858
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1858 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. Wenzel wide. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7014 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 17, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Seller Münzenonline
Date October 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
614 $
Price in auction currency 610 CHF
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1858 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search