1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint". Wenzel wide (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1858 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. Wenzel wide. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7014 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 17, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3)