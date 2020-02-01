Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint". Wenzel wide (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Wenzel wide

Obverse 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" Wenzel wide - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" Wenzel wide - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 23,0 - 23,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,525,162

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1858 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. Wenzel wide. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7014 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 17, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - February 1, 2020
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Münzenonline - October 25, 2019
Seller Münzenonline
Date October 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
614 $
Price in auction currency 610 CHF
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1858 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

