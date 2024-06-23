Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1872 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,712,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1872
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1872 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the RND auction for RUB 65,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
