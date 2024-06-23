Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1872 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1872 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1872 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,712,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1872 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the RND auction for RUB 65,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (6)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (9)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - August 4, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date August 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 1 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1872 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search