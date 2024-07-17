Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1870 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,785,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1870
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1870 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 46,000. Bidding took place July 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
