Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1869 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1869 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1869 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,230,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1869 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 304 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.

Russia 1 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 25 GBP
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
726 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
******

