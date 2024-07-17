Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1869 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,230,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1869
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1869 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 304 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 25 GBP
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
726 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
