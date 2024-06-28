Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1868 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1868 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1868 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,305,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1868 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 664 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place July 7, 2023.

Russia 1 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition PF65 BN PCGS
Selling price
3058 $
Price in auction currency 2400 GBP
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 24, 2018
Russia 1 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 24, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 24, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
