1 Kopek 1868 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1868 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 664 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place July 7, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (6) AU (3) XF (9) VF (2) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) XF40 (5) VF35 (2) PF66 (1) PF65 (3) RB (2) BN (5) Service PCGS (3) NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

CNG (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (1)

Imperial Coin (8)

Katz (4)

New York Sale (1)

Rare Coins (4)

Rauch (1)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (6)

SINCONA (1)