Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1868 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,305,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1868
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1868 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 664 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place July 7, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Katz (4)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Rauch (1)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (6)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition PF65 BN PCGS
Selling price
3058 $
Price in auction currency 2400 GBP
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search