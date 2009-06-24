1 Kopek 1867 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1867 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6696 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,500. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

Сondition UNC (1)