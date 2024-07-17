1 Kopek 1867 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1867 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 662 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.

