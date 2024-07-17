Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1867 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 23,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,851,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1867
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1867 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 662 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Alexander (3)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
2030 $
Price in auction currency 130737 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
755 $
Price in auction currency 667 EUR
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2019
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition PF64
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
