Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1867 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1867 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1867 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 23,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,851,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1867 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 662 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
2030 $
Price in auction currency 130737 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
755 $
Price in auction currency 667 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2019
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition PF64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1867 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1867 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1867 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search