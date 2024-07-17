1 Kopek 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1866 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4856 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,265. Bidding took place September 3, 2011.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (5) XF (13) VF (11) F (2) No grade (20) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (6) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (4) VF30 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (9) Service NGC (7) PCGS (1)

