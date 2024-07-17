Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 23,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,304,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1866
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1866 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4856 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,265. Bidding took place September 3, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 159 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1866 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
