Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 23,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,304,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1866 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4856 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,265. Bidding took place September 3, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (19)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 1 Kopek 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 159 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Empire - February 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - November 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - September 30, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 30, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 1 Kopek 1866 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1866 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1866 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search