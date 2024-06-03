Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1865 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 23,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,230,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1865
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1865 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2136 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place January 11, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Popular sections
Category
Year
