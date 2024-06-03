1 Kopek 1865 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1865 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2136 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place January 11, 2024.

