Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1865 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1865 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1865 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 23,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,230,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1865 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2136 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place January 11, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Denga1700 (5)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RedSquare (7)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Varesi (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1865 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1865 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1865 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1865 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1865 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1865 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1865 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1865 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1865 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1865 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1865 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1865 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1865 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1865 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1865 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1865 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1865 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RedSquare - August 13, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 13, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1865 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Varesi - February 6, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1865 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1865 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1865 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 1 Kopek 1865 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction CoinsNB - August 10, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date August 10, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1865 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

