1 Kopek 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1864 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2803 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 465. Bidding took place July 10, 2021.

