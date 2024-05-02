Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 23,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,400,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1864
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1864 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2803 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 465. Bidding took place July 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Denga1700 (4)
- Empire (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (18)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS63 RB CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1864 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search