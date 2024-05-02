Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 23,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,400,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1864 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2803 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 465. Bidding took place July 10, 2021.

Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS63 RB CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1864 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1864 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

