Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 23,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,544,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1863
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1863 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 723 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 380. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 3900 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
