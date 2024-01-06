Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 23,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,544,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1863 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 723 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 380. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (3)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 3900 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - October 2, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date October 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - August 23, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date August 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2011
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1863 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1863 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search