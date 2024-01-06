1 Kopek 1863 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1863 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 723 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 380. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (4) XF (5) VF (6) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) XF40 (2) BN (1) Service RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

AURORA (3)

COINSNET (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Hess Divo (1)

Imperial Coin (2)

Katz (1)

Rare Coins (4)

Russian Heritage (3)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (1)