Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 23,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,164,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1862 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2272 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 700. Bidding took place January 8, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (16)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • WCN (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coinhouse - August 19, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - March 31, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1862 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1862 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search