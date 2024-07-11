1 Kopek 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1862 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2272 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 700. Bidding took place January 8, 2015.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (10) XF (17) VF (2) No grade (17) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) BN (6) Service NGC (5) RNGA (1) PCGS (3)

