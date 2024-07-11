Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1862 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 23,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,164,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1862
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1862 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2272 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 700. Bidding took place January 8, 2015.
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (4)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rare Coins (3)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (16)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
