Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Auction Prices (77)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1861 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 464 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place April 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (12)
- AURORA (11)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Denga1700 (4)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Imperial Coin (13)
- Katz (4)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (8)
- RedSquare (1)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (6)
- Знак (1)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
911 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1861 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search