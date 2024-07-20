1 Kopek 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1861 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 464 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place April 11, 2020.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (27) XF (11) VF (7) F (3) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (6) MS61 (3) AU58 (2) AU55 (5) AU53 (3) AU50 (11) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) DETAILS (1) RB (1) BN (8) Service NGC (11) ННР (2) PCGS (1)

