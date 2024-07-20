Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 23,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,129,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1861 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 464 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place April 11, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (12)
  • AURORA (11)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Denga1700 (4)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Imperial Coin (13)
  • Katz (4)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
911 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1861 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1861 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

