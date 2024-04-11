1 Kopek 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1860 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 537 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 34,150. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.

