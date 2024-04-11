Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 23,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,305,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1860 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 537 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 34,150. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Russiancoin (11)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RedSquare - October 2, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date October 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Heritage - September 23, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Heritage - September 23, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 23, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - November 12, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RedSquare - May 26, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RedSquare - May 26, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date May 26, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1860 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

