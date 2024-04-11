Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1860 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 23,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,305,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1860
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1860 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 537 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 34,150. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (2)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RedSquare (2)
- Russiancoin (11)
- SINCONA (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date May 26, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
12
Popular sections
