Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: VL Nummus
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,359,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1857
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1857 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1274 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 900. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RB RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1857 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
