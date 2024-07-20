Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: VL Nummus

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,359,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1857 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1274 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 900. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 1 Kopek 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RB RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - April 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - February 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RedSquare - December 6, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - November 12, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction VL Nummus - July 12, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1857 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

