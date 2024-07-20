1 Kopek 1857 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1857 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1274 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 900. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

