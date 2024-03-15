Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 60,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1881 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 45000 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Heritage - May 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 28, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
To auction

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

