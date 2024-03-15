Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 60,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1881 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 45000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
