1/4 Kopek 1881 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1881 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2014.

