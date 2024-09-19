Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1870 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1870
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1870 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 913 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 24,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Where to sell?
