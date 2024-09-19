Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1870 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1870 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1870 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1870 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 913 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 24,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (2)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1870 СПБ at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1870 СПБ at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
14470 $
Price in auction currency 12750 EUR
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1870 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
25131 $
Price in auction currency 24000 CHF

