Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1869 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 92,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1869
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1869 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 838 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1132 $
Price in auction currency 92500 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 7301 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
******
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
