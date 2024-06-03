Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1869 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1869 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1869 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 92,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1869 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 838 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1132 $
Price in auction currency 92500 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 7301 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS66 RB ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller RND
Date April 24, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
