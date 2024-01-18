Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1868 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 60,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1868
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1868 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 807 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
