Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1868 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1868 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1868 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 60,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1868 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 807 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ANACS
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ANACS
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 30, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - March 31, 2019
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Empire - December 1, 2018
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 СПБ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

