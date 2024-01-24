Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1867 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1867
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1867 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1018 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 12388 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 17500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******

Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******

Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******

Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Spink
Date November 17, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******

