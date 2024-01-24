Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1867 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1867 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1867 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1867 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1018 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Russia 1/4 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PF64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 12388 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 17500 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS66 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS63 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition PF62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction RedSquare - July 16, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date July 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Spink - November 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 17, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price

