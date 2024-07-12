1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1872 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36392 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.

Сondition UNC (24) AU (13) XF (7) VF (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (6) MS63 (7) MS62 (7) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) XF45 (2) VF35 (1) DETAILS (2) RB (3) BN (18) Service NGC (18) ННР (4) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (9)

AURORA (1)

Coins.ee (3)

COINSNET (2)

Empire (4)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (2)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (2)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (4)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (5)

Rauch (2)

RedSquare (1)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (2)

Stare Monety (1)

Знак (2)