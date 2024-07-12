Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 540,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1872 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36392 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1872 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/4 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search