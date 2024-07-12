Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1872 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 540,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1872
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1872 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36392 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
