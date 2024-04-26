1/4 Kopek 1870 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1870 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2133 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 775. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

