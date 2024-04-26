Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1870 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1870 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1870 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 434,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1870 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2133 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 775. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (5)
  • BAC (4)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Empire (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 5, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

