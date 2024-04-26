Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1870 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 434,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1870
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1870 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2133 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 775. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
